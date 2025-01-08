Bulwell MP vows Government will recruit thousands more police officers to crack down on ASB

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab) says the Government is committed to recruiting thousands more police offices to tackle the menace of anti-social behaviour (ASB) across communities.

Mr Norris was speaking at a debate on ASB at Westminster Hall and said the Government ‘understood how unfair it was for people having to live with ASB their community’ and that the Government was determined to give people a ‘named officer to turn to when things go wrong’.

He said: “We (MPs) all deal with this in our mail bag and, more importantly, people in our communties deal with this every day.

"(I’m talking) of people just doing the decent thing, of going to work, working hard, of bringing your kids up and not really wanting much else other than just being able to get on with a quiet life, and then having to go home to disturbance, to noise, to aggression, to smell, whatever it is, and having to live their life that way.

Alex Norris MP says the Government will recruit thousands of extra police officers to tackle ASB. Photo: Other

"That is so unfair, so unjust and it is right that both the Government of the day and the Parliament of the day believe that that’s important and that we have a role in changing that.

“And we know that ASB is not merely a nusisance, it has devastating personal consequences.

"It corrodes people’s freedom, it makes them not want to leave the house, damages their mental health and ultimately undermines their sense of home.

"That’s why tackling ASB is an important priority for this Government through our Safer Streets mission.

“And we will put on this, our on-record commitment, that we will put thousands of neighbourhood police and police community support officers into local communities so that residents have a named officer to turn to when things go wrong.

"We will look at the powers – and my colleagues have talked about these powers – that already exist.

"We think they need to be augmented through respect orders so that there are tough sanctions and proper penalties and crucially, and I think this is a significant gap at the moment, for those who make persistent offences, those penalties grow and are serious ones.”