Bulwell to be part of major Nottingham-wide programme of road, pavement and cycle lane repairs

Kicking off with a joint maintenance and road safety scheme on Parkdale Road in Dales ward, the £11 million programme of work will run until March 2024.

The council successfully bid for the funding last year from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to improve streets and local town centres, and make walking and cycling easier and safer.

The money will be used to make some exciting changes in all city neighbourhoods over the next two years.

Council leader Coun David Mellen said it was great to see the £11m programme getting underway

Council teams will be upgrading pavements and walkways to make them safer, especially taking into consideration the needs of older people and those with less mobility; Repairing roads and cycle paths to help improve traffic flow and safety, across all 20 wards; Adding green spaces and trees, making neighbourhoods nicer places to be for people and pollinators; Using local people and businesses as much as possible to do this work, making sure much of the money being invested stays in the local economy benefiting Nottingham people.

Works between now and the end of 2022, include resurfacing the footway and carriageway on Church Lane in Bulwell Forest with the footway works scheduled to start on October 31 and the carriageways works on November 14.

Works planned for 2023 include footway resurfacing work on Hempshill Lane, Mersey Street, Rock Street and Saxelby Gardens in Bulwell and Durham Crescent in Bulwell Forest, carriageway resurfacing on Bestwood Park Drive West, Highbury Road and St Alban’s Road in Bulwell Forest, footway surface treatment work on Hethersett Gardens in Bulwell and Cardington Close and Stanstead Avenue in Bulwell Forest and carriageway surface treatment work on Latham Street, Stock Well, Willow Hill Close and Wingbourne Walk in Bulwell.

Residents can visit the Streets for People webpage here to check what works have been planned near them.

Once works are about to start, residents can see the start and end dates, details of any delays, and find out what the works mean for them in terms of road closures or the need to move vehicles.

Local signage will also be used to update residents on upcoming works near them.

Coun Audra Wynter (Lab), portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks, said: "This is a significant investment in our roads, pavements and cycle paths which will make a huge difference in our neighbourhoods.

"The works will make our streets nicer to use, and importantly should improve traffic flow and provide much safer access for both cyclists and pedestrians.

"We'll be working closely with local businesses and the community to ensure they have all the information they need, and disruption is kept to a minimum."

Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader, added: “It’s great to see work beginning on this ambitious project to improve our neighbourhoods which will make our local areas safer and easier to get around.