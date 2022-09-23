Call for government to 'act' amid fears of £90m funding shortfall for social care in Notts

The headquarters of Notts County Council

Tory-led Nottinghamshire County Council says it has been “utterly transparent” about the financial difficulties it expects to face.

Estimates from the council suggest as much as £90m in extra cash could be needed to pay for Government-led reforms, with one major change alone projected to leave a £32.75m budget black hole.

The planned reform, called ‘Fair Cost of Care’, would see the authority increasing the amount it pays care agencies from about £19 to £23.50 per hour, costing £41.57m to deliver.

However, latest Whitehall projections suggest the authority may only get about £8.82m from Whitehall to implement the change.

Other reforms include enforcing the £86,000 lifetime cap on the cost of someone’s care, which is projected to cost East Midlands councils between £617m and £743m over a decade.

The Tory-led authority has previously said it may be forced to cut other services if Government intervention and clarification do not come forwards.

And Melanie Brooks, corporate director for social care, has written to ministers to say current funding projections will not be “sufficient” to meet the reforms’ objectives.

Now Coun Matt Barney (Con), portfolio holder for adult social care, has reiterated this stance and confirmed “money will need to follow” to enable the authority to push forwards.

Speaking at a full council meeting, he said: “If reform proceeds along the lines set out, money will need to follow to implement the reforms.

“Given the majority of the major source of new money coming on stream is the health and social care levy, we are lobbying Government to listen.

“We’re lobbying Government to act, to respond, to intervene – call it what you will – but we want to ensure a sufficient portion of that funding comes here to Nottinghamshire County Council.”

His comment came in response to a question from Counr David Martin (Ash Ind), deputy chairman of the adult social care and public health select committee, who raised concerns about council budgets.