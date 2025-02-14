Campaign launched to bring back Hucknall Town Council

A campaign has been launched to give Hucknall its own town council again after more than 50 years.

Former Hucknall district and county councillor Kevin Rostance, alongside community champions Jan Lees and Rachel Kotze, are leading the charge to ‘restore local democracy in Hucknall’.

The group has launched a petition calling for a Community Governance Review to establish Hucknall Town Council, ensuring the town has a strong voice as major changes to local government loom.

On the back of launch of the ‘Hands Off Hucknall’ campaign, the petitioners have since been contacted by a number of concerned residents who feel that Hucknall has been overlooked and underfunded for years by Ashfield Council.

And with rising fears that the town could now be swallowed up by Nottingham City Council, Kevin, Jan and Rachel have now launched a second campaign to bring back local governance.

Mr Rostance said: “Hucknall residents want a voice in their future and a town council would put power back where it belongs in the hands of the local community.

“For too long, we have been the forgotten town.

"Hucknall has been consistently neglected when it comes to funding and investment while other areas are prioritised.

"Now, we are facing an even greater threat—being absorbed into Nottingham City, a failing authority that has already proven it cannot manage its own finances.

“We cannot allow Hucknall’s identity, services, and decision-making power to be taken away.

"That’s why we’re calling for a Community Governance Review to put power back in the hands of local people.

"For 50 years, Hucknall has been governed by Ashfield Council, meaning important local decisions have been made outside of Hucknall by councillors from other towns.

"With further centralisation of power under a new unitary authority, there is a real risk that Hucknall will be pushed even further to the margins.

Mrs Lees stated: “A town council would bring governance back to the people of Hucknall, ensuring local services are run for the benefit of our towm, not dictated by those with no direct connection to our community.”

Unlike district or county councillors, who receive allowances and expenses, town councillors are unpaid volunteers.

Their role is purely community-focused, ensuring decisions are made for the good of Hucknall, not personal gain.

Mr Rostance explained: “A Hucknall Town Council would be run by local people, for local people.

"Unlike the new unitary authority, which will have to cover the whole of Nottinghamshire, a town council would focus solely on Hucknall’s needs.

"There are no salaries or financial incentives – just a group of dedicated individuals working together to improve our town. This is about ensuring that Hucknall has a strong local voice and that key decisions affecting our community are made by the people who live here, not distant politicians.”

Mrs Lees added: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen local democracy and put Hucknall first.

"A unitary authority will bring some benefits, but it will also mean decision-making becomes more centralised.

"A Hucknall Town Council would ensure we still have a say in our local services, community projects, and the future of our town.

"We need councillors who care about Hucknall.”

Ms Kotze reinforced the need for urgent action, saying: “If we don’t take a stand now, we may never get another chance.

"Hucknall deserves a council that is focused entirely on its needs, rather than being just a small part of a much larger authority.

“A town council would give residents more control, more representation, and a greater say in how our town is run.

"By coming together as a community, we can make this happen.

"We need everyone’s support to show that Hucknall wants – and deserves – its own council.”

Explaining how a new town council would work, Mr Rostance said: “When a unitary authority replaces the two-tier system (county and district councils), consolidating responsibilities into one body, as the Government is indicating it wants to do, parish and town councils remain in place, but they would directly with the unitary authority rather than a district council.

“A Hucknall Town Council may take on additional responsibilities, such as parks, public toilets, community halls, and local events, if the unitary authority delegates them.

“The unitary authority often consults with parish councils on planning, highways, and service delivery – some unitary authorities have area committees to ensure local input.

“They continue to raise money through precepts on council tax but may also receive grants or funding from the unitary authority.

“Parish and town councils retain the ability to develop Neighbourhood Plans, even if governance structures above them change.

“Other areas across Ashfield already have parishes set up, but Hucknall has nothing which is why we’re keen to get this over the line before the unitary authority is officially established.”

The group is urging local residents to sign the petition, which calls on Ashfield Council to launch a Community Governance Review – the first step in formally re-establishing a town council.

The petition can be signed online at democracy.ashfield.gov.uk/mgePetitionListDisplay.aspx and will also be available to sign in person at various locations across Hucknall.