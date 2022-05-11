Waste collections will be made earlier than usual during the week due to the two bank holidays taking place on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

All collections have been moved to be one day early, apart from if your collection would be Monday, May 30, when it will be two days earlier on the Saturday instead.

Collection date changes are as follows:

Hucknall bin collections will be earlier in the last week of the month because of the extra bank holiday. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Monday, May 30 collections will be collected on Saturday, May 28.

Tuesday, May 31 collections will be collected on Monday, May 30.

Wednesday, June 1 collections will be collected on Tuesday, May 31.

Thursday, June 2 collections will be collected on Wednesday, June 1.

Friday, June 3 collections will be collected on Thursday, June 2.

This also includes any garden waste, glass or trade waste collections.