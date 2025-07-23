Concerns over Nottingham City Council’s lack of funding to prevent and tackle flooding

A Nottingham councillor says she is concerned her council does not have “sufficient resources” to help tackle and prevent flooding in the city.

The council’s flood risk strategy had not been updated since 2015 due to a shortage of staff.

The authority says it has now employed a new technical lead for flooding, and a new strategy has been drawn up to help manage current and future flood risks across the city.

However, during a meeting on July 21, a senior councillor said the council no longer has its own contingency fund for flooding, prompting concerns over whether the new strategy can be fully effective.

Concerns have been raised over Nottingham City Council's funding for flood prevention. Photo: Submitted

The council currently has to rely on external grant funding for flood prevention projects in the city.

Coun Linda Woodings (Lab), executive member for regional development, growth and transport, said: “There is no contingency fund anymore.

“We do hope to build up a future fund so that, for smaller things, we can actually do it straight away.”

Coun Kirsty L Jones (Lab) said: “I’m glad we’ve got the capacity in terms of a strategic policy-making side, I’m just a bit concerned in terms of whether we have capacity for implementation.

“In the report it outlines the flood risk prevention assets rely on external grant funding, but there is no funding really to maintain, replace or upgrade these assets.

“In order to actually carry out these steps that are in this new strategy is there sufficient resources?”

Callum Smith, who is the council’s new technical lead for flooding, said: “We’ve been able to bring resources into the authority now, we are a full team – there is only three of us – but the experience we have now got in-house is beyond what we’ve ever had before and we’ve got the ability to deliver.

“What I’ve tried to do as part of the action plan is to highlight how lots of it is going to be trying to bring in that external funding.

"We’ve got a lot of experience in bringing in external funds through different funding streams.

“Yes I think it is a very ambitious plan, but we have still got the basis to deliver effectively.”

The council is currently responsible for watercourses that are not managed by the Environment Agency or Severn Trent, including gullies and many smaller watercourses that people may not be aware exist.

The Environment Agency is responsible for the main rivers, including the River Trent, the Leen, and the Day Brook, while Severn Trent manages the sewage and waste network.

Mr Smith added: “We have a duty to update our local flood management strategy.

"It has unfortunately been outdated because of the lack of resources in the authority.

"I joined and that was my first task to get that up to date.

“When we consider some of the regional impacts of flooding recently, I will touch wood and say Nottingham has come off fairly well and we’ve not had the same level of flooding that my partners in Nottinghamshire or Leicestershire have had.

“There are still impacts and we understand some of the key areas where that has happened.

“If an area is highlighted as being at risk, it has suffered flooding, it is our job to investigate that and see whether or not we can attract funding.”