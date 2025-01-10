Conservative and Reform councillors form coalition on Ashfield Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashfield Council has a new Oppostion after Conservative Phil Rostance, who represents Hucknall West, and Reform UK’s Dawn Justice, who represents Underwood, formed a coalition.

In a move that will suprise many, the new coalition will be called the Opposition Group with Coun Rostance the nominated new leader of the Oppositon on the authority.

The venture is made all the more surprising given the Coun Justice only left the Conservatives to join Reform last November, saying at the time: “I see joining Reform UK as an exciting opportunity to make a real difference locally, where a fresh approach is needed to deliver the level of services local people deserve.”

Her move was also welcomed by Ashfield’s Reform UK MP Lee Anderson who at the time: “The Conservatives are now all but extinct here in Ashfield and we will replicate this across the country in May 2025.”

Couns Dawn Justice and Phil Rostance have formed a coalition at Ashfield Council. Photo: Submitted

This new coalition means the Opposition Group are now the second political group with two members while Labour has one councillor and the ruling Ashfield Independents have 32.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), council deputy leader, said: “Before Christmas, Coun Justice left the Conservatives to join Reform UK with great fanfare.

"Now, just weeks later, she has joined a coalition with the Tories .

"This begs the question, what is the difference between the two?

"What is clear in Nottinghamshire, is that a vote for Reform is a vote for the Conservatives – they are like two peas in a pod.”

Your Chad has contacted Coun Rostance, Coun Justice and Mr Anderson for comment.

Speaking about the news, a Labour Party spokesperson said: “Reform claim to be offering something new to the public, but this backroom deal in Lee Anderson’s Ashfield makes it clear – a vote for Reform is just another vote for the Tories.

“And no-one in this county needs reminding about the damage the Tories have done. We feel it in our pockets, we see it on our streets, in our hospitals. The culmination of 14 years of chaos and decline led by the Conservatives in Downing Street.

“At least both parties have shown their true colours ahead of the local elections on 1st May. Voters now know the only way to vote for change is to back Labour to run Nottinghamshire County Council.”