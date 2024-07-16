‘Continued demand’ in assessments for young SEND people in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More children and young people with special educational needs (SEND) across Nottinghamshire are now being assessed, after a drive to ensure those who are educationally vulnerable are not left behind.

Between January and May this year, there was a 24 per cent increase in completed assessments for people with SEND from 784 requests, compared with 632 requests for the same period in 2023.

Government targets say when an assessment request for someone with SEND is made, they must receive an education, health and care plan (EHCP) within 20 weeks, but local authorities have struggled to hit this marker in recent years.

An EHCP is a legal document detailing a young person’s educational, health and social care needs, the support they require and the outcomes they would like to achieve.

Across the county, the number of ECHPs being issued within the timescale has more than doubled this year compared with 2023.

A report to a meeting of Nottinghamshire Council’s children and families select committee on July 15, said: The council is fully committed to reducing the length of time it takes to complete educational, health and care needs assessment requests through statutory processes and reduce the length of time it takes to issue EHCPs.

"Nottinghamshire aims to issue 40 per cent of new EHCPs on time by July 2024.

The council has given extra funding to the Educational Psychology Service (EPS) and Integrated Children’s Disability Service’s assessment team to help achieve the timescale target.

The EPS has also been given a four-week deadline to complete their assessments of young people with suspected SEND from the date of allocation, which will reduce the timescale by two weeks.

Peter McConnochie, director of education and learning inclusion, said: “At this point in the year we’ve had an 87 per cent increase in our timeliness of statutory assessments in under 20 weeks which is in light of continued rise in demand, which is showing a positive impact.

“The fact we have had an increase in assessment requests over a period indicates that there is a continued demand and pressure in this area.

"We will need to secure our investment and our resourcing and we have done some of that over the last year in the council.

"It will require continuous investment in the services.”