Controversial plans revealed to build homes on Bulwell 'oasis'
The prominent grassed area on Highbury Road, between the junctions of Cantrell Road and Henrietta Street, is part of a conservation area..
Former Dispatch reporter Denis Robinson said: “I have walked past the site countless times and a glance at the greenery always cheers me up.
“If the plan gets the go-ahead, what would happen to the bus stop and shelter and an attractive paved area at the front of the site?
“People living in the new houses would presumably have cars, with a need for them to access the busy Highbury Road, and this could create a traffic problem."
Petitions against the plans are to be presented to the council.
However, not everyone is against the application.
One resident, who declined to be named, said the plans would be “good use” of the site, even though he walks his dog there.