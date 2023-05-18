Council camera and fines for hotspot Hucknall bus stop being blocked by drivers

The stop on Broomhill Road is one of 17 bus lanes and stops across the county that will be targeted as part of council plans to increase its traffic enforcement across the county because of ‘significant contraventions’ of road laws.

The council says this includes problems at bus lanes where surveys found more than one in five vehicles using the routes were not buses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six bus lanes – in Nuthall, Mansfield, Woodthorpe and West Bridgford will get new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to monitor cars contravening the bus lane regulations so fines of up to £70 can be issued to motorists.

Broomhill Road in Hucknall will be part of the new council clampdown on drivers blocking bus stops. Photo: Google

The authority says more surveys will check other bus lanes to see if there are further problem areas.

And any new bus lanes introduced across the county will also be installed with camera enforcement from the start to ensure they are used properly, the council says.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council report said: “It is hoped that, with an increased number of enforced bus lanes, motorists will become more aware, and compliance will improve at all locations.

“As part of this scheme, the existing signage and lining will be reviewed at each of the identified bus priority sites to ensure motorists are fully aware of the rules and restrictions in place.

“It is also proposed that any new bus lanes will be introduced with camera enforcement from the outset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, 11 ‘hotspot’ bus stops across the county, including Broomhill Road in Hucknall, will also be targeted by cameras.

Five static ANPR cameras will be used on a rotational basis at bus stops that are ‘frequently blocked by other vehicles’.

If motorists are found breaching either bus lane or bus stop rules, the council says fines start at £70 but are halved if paid within 14 days.

The changes were approved by Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and environment, at a meeting on May 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “We want to enforce bus lanes as there have been complaints of other road users using them.