Council chief says Hucknall regeneration plans are in the pipeline

Coun Matthew Relf was speaking after Kirkby and Sutton were awarded £62.6million in from the Government’s Town’s Fund – significantly higher than any other bid in the country.

Coun Relf, cabinet member for place, planning and regeneration, said that the council wanted to bid for all three towns in Ashfield but the Government blocked Hucknall out of the bid.

The council, however, is looking to the Government’s new levelling up fund to get much-needed investment for Hucknall.

Councillors Jason Zadrozny (left), Lee Waters and David Shaw (right) with Coun Waters' six-year-old son Alexander, at the skate/BMX track on Nabbs Lane Park

Coun Relft said, “Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny and I have been working local Hucknall councillors Jim Blagden, Trevor Locke, David Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott for some time on plans.

"Let me be clear – the Government told us that we couldn’t include Hucknall in any bid because they said it didn’t qualify.

"That’s why we are prioritising investment for Hucknall via the new levelling up fund.

"We have met with Hucknall MP Mark Spencer and officers are currently developing these plans further before we draw it up into a formal consultation and then put the bid in.”

Coun Matthew Relf

Coun Zadrozny added: “We are absolutely committed to transforming Hucknall in the same way we plan to make dramatic improvements to Kirkby and Sutton.

"Hucknall is the fastest-growing town in the whole of Nottinghamshire and this growth must be match by ambition, vision and investment.

"This includes dramatically improving healthcare in Hucknall through a new doctor’s surgery on land close to Piggin’s Croft Car Park.

"We will be launching a consultation as part of the bid with Hucknall residents.

"It’s imperative we listen to the views of local people and regenerate Hucknall to reflect this.

"Hucknall has already received the biggest amount of investment since Ashfield District Council was created in 1974.

“This includes the full re-surfacing of Piggin’s Croft Car Park and major improvements to Hucknall Leisure Centre, with plans for a extra brand new swimming pool, and the play equipment on parks like Nabbs Lane and Titchfield Park.

“There has also been significant improvements to the War Memorial and a flood management scheme costing hundreds of thousands of pounds at Titchfield Park.”

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall North, is fully backing the regeneration bid.

He said, “This is something Hucknall councillors have been working on behind the scenes with the Ashfield District Council leadership for some time.

"Hucknall is now a town of more than 40,000 residents and we are determined to lever in as much regeneration cash as possible.

"I hope that Hucknall residents will firmly back any bid – this will be the people’s bid for Hucknall.