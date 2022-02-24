Nottinghamshire council leaders consider options for new devolved powers and resources

It follows the publication of the government’s Levelling Up White Paper in which they invited local leaders who want to, to put forward a vision for improved services, which, if approved, could lead to more powers and more funding from Westminster, to improve services and the lives of communities and residents.

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), Nottinghamshire County Council leader, Coun David Mellen (Lab), Nottingham City Council leader, Coun Barry Lewis (Con), Derbyshire County Council leader, and Coun Chris Poulter (Con), Derby City Council leader, said: “It is clear the Government’s Levelling Up White Paper offers real opportunities for much needed investment in our region.

"We were pleased to be named in the White Paper as cities and counties which are ready for devolution of essential powers and resources, to help level up our places and economies.

The four council leaders are considering all potential options for devolution plans

“It is important we consider all options and garner wide support.

"We have met to consider the options available to us, and there have been initial discussions between senior council officers and Government officials.

"It is too early to say where these discussions will lead.

“We have made it clear that we are open to joint working, because we can see how collaboration between us and with our partners could bring significant benefits to local people.