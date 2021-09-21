Council promises 'more to come' after £4.3m invested in parks, pitches and open spaces

Since 2016, the council reports it has carried out dozens of ambitious projects across 30 different sites in the district such as Hucknall’s Titchfield Park.

But Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind), cabinet member for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services, insists the work isn’t over yet.

She said: “Providing high quality open spaces for our communities is a key priority for this council, hence why we have invested so much time and money into getting it right for the people of Ashfield.

Couns Samantha Deakin and Jason Zadrozny are promising more investment in Ashfield's parks

“The list is endless, but highlights include the skate parks and fitness areas across our rural areas, flood defence and art projects in Hucknall, heritage and recreation improvements in Sutton and play area improvements across Kirkby.

“We’re not stopping here though as we have more exciting projects on the horizon.

"Each time we start planning a project for our parks and green spaces, our aim is to provide an improved service and good value for money for our residents.”

Six of the council’s parks have retained their Green Flag status year on year and work is ongoing to achieve a green flag for a seventh site for 2022.

Since the pandemic, the council’s rolling events programme has restarted with free cinema events held in green spaces for families this month.

Feel Good Families have also been providing events across the calendar, particularly during school holidays, including themed trails and learn to cycle sessions.

And approximately £4 million secured from Towns Fund will be invested in sports facilities.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council leader, said: “This council cares about our communities and projects like these prove just that.

"On top of all our park and play area investments, we’ve improved more than five kilometres of footpaths and cycles route and increased our allotment occupancy to a massive 97 per cent.