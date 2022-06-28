The Independent Alliance opposition group at County Hall, which includes Hucknall councillors Lee Waters, Dave Shaw and John Wilmott, have put forward a motion to the council for the meeting on July 7, calling for the authority to oppose any introduction of a mayoral precept.

The Independents claim this could otherwise lead to annual council tax bills rising by £100 per household in towns like Hucknall.

The motion reads as follows:

The Ashfield Independents are concerned a combined authority will mean another hike in council tax

“This council notes that Derby City Council, Derbyshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Councils are in negotiations to create a combined organisation.

“That the bid calls for a large number of extra powers to be given to the East Midlands Mayoral Combined Authority from central Government.

"This council notes that the bid calls for any new executive mayor or governor to have the power to introduce an extra precept – an additional section on council tax bills.

This will see residents across the two counties and two cities paying more in council tax every year.

"This could possibly see council tax bills rise by over £100 at a time we are living in a cost-of-living crisis.

“This council believes this is the wrong time to be raising council tax again and therefore commits to making it clear during negotiations that Nottinghamshire County Council is against any introduction of a mayoral precept and will write to the partner councils and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities making this clear.”

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind) will be proposing the move, saying that any new mayor should not come with a price tag during a cost of living crisis.

He added: “The councils want to introduce an additional section on your council tax bill.

"This is called a precept and will lead to a significant rise in council tax.

"In Greater Manchester (run by Mayor Andy Burnham) the average mayoral precept is £102.50 a year (for an average band D property).

"People across Nottinghamshire tell me they couldn’t care less about a new mayor or governor, what they care about is the price tag.

"Council tax continues to rise year on year in Nottinghamshire.

"This is a chance for Nottinghamshire County Council to rule out a rise in council tax.

"We would encourage councils in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottingham Councils to put their residents first and do the same.”

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind) will be seconding the motion.

He said, “Whilst I welcome attempts to address decades long, chronic underfunding in the East Midlands from successive Labour and Conservative Governments – this must not come with a rise in bills.

"We are concerned at plans to include a mayoral precept and the impact on council tax.

"The Independent Alliance wants a straight commitment not to hike bills.

"Residents are living in an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

"Residents in Nottinghamshire already pay the highest council tax of any shire county in the country.