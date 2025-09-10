Council will fight to prevent 'Hucknall sprawl’ as developer appeals Misk Hills decision

Ashfield Council will defend its decision to again refuse plans for 100 homes to be built on Misk Hills in Hucknall after the developer appealed to the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning committee met on September 10 to discuss its defence of previously rejected plans for 100 homes off Common Lane where the Misk Hills area starts.

The council rejected the plans in 2023 and the developer, Aldergate Properties Ltd, resubmitted its proposals in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldergate has now appealed to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate over the ‘non-determination’ of the plans.

Ashfield Council will defend its decision to reject plans for 100 homes on Misk Hills after the developer appealed the decision. Photo: Submitted

Inspectors have the power to overrule local authority planning decisions but the council says it will stand firm on its stance to reject the proposals.

Planning papers state the homes would be an ‘inappropriate form of development’ within the greenbelt and officers recommended that the council fights against the appeal.

Speaking in the meeting, Christine Sarris, assistant director for planning and regulatory services at the council, said: “While development of the site would not directly affect Misk Hills, it would, however, impact on people’s perception that urban development would be encroaching onto the foothills of Misk Hills as people pass on local footpaths within the surrounding site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said, given the terrain of the site, that a ‘predomination of rooftops and gable ends’ would be seen from various vantage points in the area and the development of the site would show an ‘unrestricted sprawl’ of Hucknall.

Hucknall councillor Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who acted as a substitute at the meeting for fellow Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind), said: “I’m pleased to hear we are going down the route of refusing from the planning officers’ point of view, but I also bear in mind if it does go to appeal and it gets passed at appeal, will we then lose our Section 106]monies on that particular area?”

Section 106 money refers to the financial contributions developers make to a local area’s infrastructure to mitigate the impact their developments have on the area.

Planning papers seen by the committee show a number of these contributions being requested by the council, including a £484,300 contribution towards secondary schools, a £104,566 contribution towards expanding special school facilities or provisions and £54,187 to go towards nearby GP surgeries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Coun Shaw, Ms Sarris said: “I can’t say to you whether or not the inspector would agree to put on all of those.

"I would like to think that they would because from an officer’s point of view they’re all reasonable and they’re all required to meet the sustainability of the development of that site.”

Coun Shaw also read out a statement on behalf of fellow Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind) who said: “The National Planning Policy Framework is crystal clear; the green belt should only ever be built on in exceptional circumstances – there are none here.

"This is the same application that was rightly thrown out previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nothing has changed, except the developer hoping for a different outcome.

“Common Lane and the surrounding roads are already gridlocked.

"The applicant offers no credible plan for public transport, no solution for sustainable travel, no reassurance about hundreds of extra cars on roads that can’t cope now.

“Hucknall’s GPs are at breaking point, our schools are bursting at the seams and this application adds hundreds more residents, yet offers nothing to fix these problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Misk Hills are woven into our cultural identity, celebrated by DH Lawrence and Alan Sillitoe.

"To risk them for yet another speculative housing estate would be a betrayal of Hucknall’s history and future.”

Michelle Welsh (Lab), Hucknall’s MP, also objected to the plans.

In planning documents, she said: “Misk Hills is of national importance and of great beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The development of the site would be harmful to the character of the area and visual impact.

“I am supportive of building new and affordable homes, but Hucknall has had more than its fair share.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), also acting as a substitute in the meeting, called for the council to put ‘incredible weight on the authority’s local plan’.

Local plans are statutory documents prepared by councils that outline the long-term goals and framework for future development within their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Zadrozny said: “The public have been consulted at great length on the council’s local plan.

"The public consultation shows the plan is not including this site, so we have to put incredible weight on our emerging local plan.

“The way those houses would loom over Common Lane, they would loom over that view and over the existing infrastructure.

“There’s very little thought, I think, to water.

"Concrete over a hill and allow the water to run down.

"We’ve had, further along to Hucknall west, extreme flooding problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Coun Zadrozny’s point about the local plan, Ms Sarris agreed that this local plan concern could be included as a reason for refusal.

She said: “It’s something we could include as a reason for refusal if members were so minded, about the prematurity of this application, in relation to the local plan, where I’m hoping the examination will continue again in December so I can perhaps put in an additional reason to that effect.”

The meeting saw nine councillors vote unanimously to defend its stance on the plan’s appeal.