Are you a voice for Ashfield?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Would you like to be a voice for Ashfield, having your say on decisions the council makes? Ashfield District Council is looking for residents - especially women - to join its Citizens' Panel.

With millions of pounds being spent on regenerating our town centres and significant investment and innovation coming to the district, the council says there’s never been a more important time for people to give their views.

The Citizens’ Panel is made up of local people who are actively willing to engage either face-to-face, over the phone or take part in regular surveys to help ADC improve its services and as a council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority wants new voices to join, especially woken, younger people and those from different backgrounds.

Kirkby Leisure Centre

You can become a voice of Ashfield if you are 16 or over and live in the District.

Theresa Hodgkinson, chief executive of Ashfield District Council, said: “Every year we have to make hundreds of decisions that affect our communities. That’s why it’s crucial we listen to what people have to say.

“Our Citizens’ Panel gives you the chance to speak for your community, to have your say and be heard. We especially want to hear from women and younger people – it’s crucial our panel is truly representative of our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every so often we'll host a focus group or send out a survey to find out Citizens’ Panel representatives’ opinion on something. We aim to be as flexible as possible with how we communicate, so you can either choose to have us contact you by email or by letter.

Once you join, you can be a member for as long as you like - it's free, there are no obligations to take part in anything you don't want to, and you can opt out at any time.

The first Citizens’ Panel meetings of the year takes place on Thursday 18 July at Kirkby Leisure Centre from 10am-11.30am and then again from 6.30pm-8pm. Alternatively if you’d simply like to find out more, you can come along to a drop in session between 1pm-3pm.