The council’s 2023/24 events calendar kicks off with the once-in-a-generation event; the King’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Residents are invited to Titchfield Park, Hucknall, to bring a picnic and friends and family to watch the Coronation live on the big screen. This will be followed by a cinema screening which will be revealed soon.

The outdoor cinema returns to Selston Country Park on Saturday, June 24, for the third year. Once again, we will be asking residents to vote for the film they would like to see.

Crowds gathered on Sutton Lawn for the first Ashfield Day.

After the success of the first Ashfield Day last year, which saw more than 12,000 visitors flock to Sutton Lawn, the event is back and bigger than ever this year.

Ashfield Day will be held on the park in Sutton on Saturday, August 5, and will feature an array of activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The final event of the summer will see Ashfield Food and Drink Festival return to Hucknall’s High Street for the third year.

The previous year’s events saw more than 4,000 visitors enjoying the different food and drink from the best producers in the East Midlands.

Crowds in Hucknall for Food and Drink Festival

This year the event will cover even more of Hucknall’s High Street and will showcase resident’s favourites as well as new traders.

Full details of all the events will be released closer to the event dates. If any businesses would like to sponsor any of the events, please contact [email protected]

To apply to be a market trader at Ashfield Day or Ashfield Food and Drink Festival, email [email protected] for an application form.