It comes after Conservative councillors presented a motion to the authority, calling for two soldiers from the district who died in Afghanistan to be honoured for their service by having streets named in their memory.

However, it was not debated during the meeting due to a council constitutional issue, which meant the suggestion was classed as an ‘executive decision’ and could only be taken by cabinet members.

A report published ahead of the next cabinet meeting says Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, has been liaising with families of fallen soldiers, adding existing policies over street naming would allow the streets to be renamed in this way.

Rifleman Adrian Sheldon, left, and Lance-Corporal Paul Sandford were killed in Afghanistan.

The report said: “The council’s policy would allow the naming of a street after someone who has died in military service as suggested by the notice of motion.”

Coun Zadrozny said: “It’s only right that we remember their sacrifice. We look forward to continuing this so their sacrifice can be remembered for future generations.”

During the full council meeting, Coun Chris Baron, Conservative member for Hucknall West, presented the motion and said: “Rifleman Adrian Sheldon sadly died in Afghanistan in May 2009, after 10 years of military service.

“Justifiably, his family and his regiment will never forget him.

“Equally, Lance Corporal Paul Sandford from Hucknall was tragically killed in Afghanistan after military service with the Worcester and Sherwood Foresters. He too is still sadly missed.

“Paul was educated and lived in Hucknall all his life and followed the military route of joining the local regiment.

“Adrian lived in Kirkby all his short life, and they both gave their lives to safeguard the future of others from tyranny and dictatorship.

“Adrian’s final resting place is at Kingsway cemetery, and Paul’s final resting place is in Hucknall cemetery, with a plaque erected in St Mary’s Magdalene church in Hucknall.

“As former Hucknall and Kirkby, isn’t it time to honour their lives through the naming of a street after them?”

