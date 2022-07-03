The ward is one of a number of areas a ‘successful’ scheme to protect renters could be extended to, council documents reveal.

The power of selective licensing is used by local authorities to tackle problems in privately-rented houses and requires landlords to have a license for each of their rented properties.

In Gedling, the scheme currently only covers Netherfield.

Gedling Borough Council will be extending its rogue landlord crackdown scheme to Newstead. Photo: Google

But now, the authority is looking at extending it to the Carlton Hill, Colwick, Daybrook and Newstead Abbey wards.

A decision on the plans will be made at the council's next cabinet meetnig.

Officers recommend the plans are approved, with selective licensing put into place from November.

The scheme can only be implemented if the council meets the criteria of areas with poor property conditions, significant problems with anti-social behaviour, and high levels of deprivation or crime.

A consultation on the plans found 40 per cent of private-rented tenants who responded agreed with the council’s proposal to introduce the scheme and 90 per cent of private landlords and 75 per cent of managing agents disagreed with the proposals.

Council documents state: “The implementation of the scheme has been successful in terms of achieving compliance, introducing minimum property management standards and improving housing conditions for those living in Netherfield ward.

“To build on the success of the scheme, the council leadership were keen to extend the benefits to other areas and authorise a public consultation on a phase two proposal.”

Coun John Clarke (Lab), council leader, said: “One of our main priorities is to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents and reduce health inequalities.

"An important part is to ensure residents’ homes are safe and suitable.

“Our pilot scheme found 78 per cent of privately rented properties needed work carrying out to them to bring them up to a safe and legal standard to live in.

“As a direct result of selective licensing, we’ve been able to work with landlords to make improvements to their properties to help improve the lives and safety of their tenants.