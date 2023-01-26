It comes as part of budget-balancing proposals by the Conservative administration and would hit ‘band A’ properties with a £53 annual rise – and comes just a couple of months after councillors on the authority voted to award themselves a 4 per cent rise in their allowances, taking the minimum each of the 66 councillors receives a year to £15,894.98.

For residents in the average ‘Band D’ home, the increase would mean paying an extra £79 from April.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

Individual district and borough councils will set out their plans in the coming weeks, with a maximum 2.99 per cent increase allowed on their portion of bills.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, is yet to outline her plans, but is allowed to enforce a £15 rise for band D homes.

The county council’s tax plans are part of the authority’s budget proposals for the next three financial years, amid a backdrop of soaring inflation and a gap of £31.7 million between now and 2026.

The authority says the 2023/24 budget required an extra £14m due to the current 40-year inflation rate above 10 per cent.

This has been offset in part by an extra £11.8m in Government support than previously forecast, as well as the use of £3.9m in reserves.

Tory cabinet members gave their backing to the budget and council tax plans at their latest meeting.

Coun Richard Jackson, cabinet member for finance, said: “This is a budget we’re proud to be presenting to the council.

“It’s a budget that funds the services people rely on, doesn’t take the maximum council tax increase and balances the need for services.

“It continues improvements in services and investment in areas like highways.”

Coun Kate Foale, leader of the Opposition Labour group, who said: “We continue to be concerned about the level of funding for councils.

“In terms of the budget proposals, they don’t fully acknowledge that we’re in a very difficult situation and it’s going to get worse.

“Our residents really are worried, and they need to know we do share their concerns and we are campaigning hard for a better deal from Westminster.”

“This is a dire situation and we’re having to dig deep into reserves to get us out of it.”

In response, Coun Jackson said: “These are exceptional times we’re in when you look at the global economy, inflation rates and all the rest of it.

“We’ve been told repeatedly to spend more reserves and in previous years we have resisted.

“At a time like this, which was always possible, we’re deploying them to soften the landing, because that’s what they’re for.”