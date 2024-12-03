Council working to address Violence Against Women and Girls

The County Council is one of a number of partner organisations in Nottinghamshire working to tackle violence against women and girls.

The council has signed up to the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy which links to priorities contained in Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime plan, the Safer Nottinghamshire Board’s Strategic Safety plan and Nottingham Community Safety Partnership’s plans.

The strategy was developed following engagement with members of the public, victims and survivors of related crimes, and consultation with experts working to tackle and respond to these crimes. The strategy outlines a joint commitment and areas of focus, enabling partners to work together to tackle violence against women and girls in all its forms, and build a safer Nottinghamshire for women and girls.

There are a number of activities that feature work being undertaken to raise awareness of the issue of violence against women and girls, and highlight what support is available.

Cllr Sinead Anderson, Deputy Cabinet Member for Children and Families, and Chair of the Corporate Parenting Panel at Nottinghamshire County Council, has taken the lead in driving the VAWG agenda forward at the Council. She said:

“To highlight the importance of this issue we’re establishing a VAWG advisory group at the council, where colleagues can come together to share ideas and offer support. It will focus on topics such as a domestic violence policy, updating the lone working policy and health and safety issues. We’re also establishing VAWG allyship group for those who wish to show support to their female colleagues.

“If you, or anyone you know, are experiencing any form of violence or abuse, you are not alone. Support is available at Domestic abuse and sexual violence support | Nottinghamshire County Council"

Cllr Scott Carlton, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said:

“Any violence is unacceptable, but violence against women and girls, sadly often carried out by men, is particularly objectionable. Not all violence is physical and the work with our partners, as part of the Violence against Women and Girls Strategy, will tackle this violence in all its forms.”

November 25 was White Ribbon Day, which aims to raise awareness of men’s commitment to ending female abuse. It also marked the start of 16 Days of Activism: a global campaign against Gender-Based Violence.