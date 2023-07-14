News you can trust since 1904
Councillor calls for pedestrian crossing outside Hucknall school before September

Road safety campaigner Coun Lee Waters is working with residents to improve road safety outside a Hucknall primary school.
By Ashfield IndependentsContributor
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, has stepped up his campaign for a pedestrian crossing on Wood Lane at its junction with St Patrick’s Road in Hucknall.

He has been campaigning alongside parents of pupils at Hillside Primary and Nursery School for more than two years to force some action to make this area safer.

Campaigners are worried that if no action is taken, there may be a major accident after a number of reported near misses.

Coun Lee Waters speaks at the Nottinghamshire Council meeting. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)Coun Lee Waters speaks at the Nottinghamshire Council meeting. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)
Coun Lee Waters speaks at the Nottinghamshire Council meeting. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)
Coun Waters raised the issue at the latest full council meeting and asked for a feasibility study to be done and the crossing installed before the new term in September.

He said: “Nottinghamshire Council twice refused the request, but has now agreed to carry out a feasibility study into the pedestrian crossing after pressure from parents and myself.

“I am today calling for the feasibility study to be done as soon as possible and be installed before the start of the new school year in September.

“A pedestrian crossing would make it far safer for pupils and pedestrians alike.

“I am pleased the council has finally listened to our collective voice. It is a victory for people power. The junction of Wood Street and St Patrick’s Road is a nightmare for parents and pedestrians at the best of times.

“There have been a number of near misses, the school crossing patrol was axed and parents have told me it is an accident waiting to happen.”

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “I was pleased to raised this crucial issue in the most important meeting the council holds.

“I am hoping this gets sorted as soon as possible as we believe a crossing here will save lives.”

A council highways manager said: “The feasibility study will be scheduled alongside other priorities and it will determine if building a pedestrian crossing on Wood Lane is viable.

“Once we have the results of the study, we will be able to advise further.

“Recruitment is under way to fill the vacancy for a school crossing patrol in time for the start of the new school term in September.”

