Disgraced councillor reinstalled as Ashfield deputy leader just six months after sacking
Coun Hollis, who was re-elected to represent Huthwaite and Brierley earlier this month, was, last autumn, convicted of harassment without violence and careless driving following incidents in 2020.
At the time, he was deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, but was sacked as deputy leader – keeping his other cabinet position – after Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland, council leader, said his position was “no longer tenable”.
But now he has been reappointed as one of Coun Zadrozny-Bland’s deputies following the Ashfield Independents’ election victory, and also named cabinet member for strategic housing and climate change.
Coun Hollis said: “I accept I’ve made mistakes and frankly, who doesn’t? When you’re in my role it comes with scrutiny and rightly so, but there’s a job still do to.
“I chose to stand again and the fact people in Huthwaite re-elected me – despite everyone knowing what had happened – speaks for itself.”
He was one of seven previous cabinet members to retain an executive position, including Coun Zadrozny-Bland.
Coun Helen-Ann Smith, member for Stanton Hill & Teversal, continues as deputy leader and cabinet member for community safety and crime reduction, while Coun Matthew Relf, Sutton Junction & Harlow Wood representative, remains cabinet member for growth, regeneration and local planning.
Coun John Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North, will oversee governance, while Coun Rachel Madden, member for Annesley & Kirkby Woodhouse, who previously held the leisure portfolio, is now cabinet member for finance, revenue and benefits. Coun Samantha Deakin, member for Sutton Central & New Cross, holds the parks and environmental services portfolio.
New cabinet additions are Coun Andy Meakin, member for Abbey Hill, who takes on social housing and assets, Coun Christopher Huskinson, Greenwood and Summit representative, as leisure, health and wellbeing portfolio holder, and Coun Vicki Heslop, member for Sutton Central & New Cross, lead member for customer services and communications.
Coun Zadrozny-Bland said: “There’s so much more left to do, but there’s no people on earth I’d rather finish that job with.”
Coun Dale Grounds, member for Kingsway, was appointed council chairman, with Coun Arnie Hankin, who represents Selston, deputy chairman.