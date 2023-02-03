‘Door open’ to idea of closing more Ashfield alleys as council approves closure of eight crime ‘hotspots’

Ashfield Council has officially approved a new public spaces protection order – a legal tool used by councils to target anti-social behaviour – meaning eight alleys labelled as “magnets for crime” will be officially shut off to public access from next month.

The order will be in place for three years and follows overwhelming public support for the closures.

Concerns have been raised about general anti-social behaviour, with some of the alleys described as “hotspots” for crime.

A number of alleys are to be shut.

Other issues include littering and fly-tipping, off-road motorbikes and other ‘nuisance vehicles’, large groups of people gathering, drug dealing and residents “feeling unsafe”.

Three of the alleys are on Kirkby’s Coxmoor estate, including land next to 40 Rosewood Drive and two alleys connecting Spruce Grove to Poplar Avenue and Beacon Drive.

Coun Andy Meakin, who represents Coxmoor’s Abbey Hill ward, said: “I fully support these proposals.

“Three of these alleyways are in my ward and they’ve been a blight. There are a lot more alleys I wish we could close, but we are making a start.

“I’m so proud we’re getting somewhere.”

Four alleys are around New Cross, Sutton, including a service road behind Outram Street, connecting Downing Street to North Street, known locally as ‘mucky alley’, and two public rights of way connecting Bramley Court to Bentinck Street and Sutton Lawn, as well as the passage between Welbeck Street and Portland Close.

Coun Dave Hennigan, member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “Residents’ lives have been hell. They’ve had fence panels smashed in and spotted drug dealers left, right and centre.

“There were more than 800 incidents reported in these alleyways in the last year.”

The eighth alleyway is behind 34-37 Rockwood Walk, Hucknall.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety, revealed discussions are under way to target other alleys.

She said: “This is just the start and we’re looking at others in places like Carsic and Stanton Hill. My door is always open to other suggestions of locations for closures.