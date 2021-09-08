Nottinghamshire community Covid testing programme hits 100,000 milestone

Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council said the county-wide community testing programme – testing people without coronavirus symptoms to ensure they are not carrying the virus and potentially transmitting it to others – reached the landmark this week.

Out of the tests, nearly 500 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified.

Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire director of public health, said: “Asymptomatic testing plays a vital role in detecting these cases and breaking the chain of transmission.

Lateral flow tests are free, quick and easy to do and can be completed twice a week.

“I’m delighted we’ve reached the 100,000 mark with so many people in Nottinghamshire taking regular tests to protect their communities and loved ones.

Thank you to everyone who has already used these tests.

"With rates in Nottinghamshire remaining at a high level, I encourage everyone to make twice weekly testing a part of their routine, even if they have already been vaccinated.”

Lucy Hubber, director of public health at Nottingham City Council, added: “This milestone is a great achievement to everyone that has worked hard to set up and sustain a successful community testing programme across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

"I would like to thank everyone who have taken up this offer and have used these tests to protect the people around them.

“It takes two minutes to take a free rapid Covid-19 test – a simple and quick swab from the back of the throat and nose.

"Results take only 30 minutes to show – these 30 minutes could protect your family and friends.

“Now we are beginning to experience normal life again, testing is still an important tool in our efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 and continue to protect each other.”

The programme has also given out nearly 60,000 home testing kits.

Andy Macey, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service group manager, said: “The fact the testing programme has gone on to test their 100,000th person is fantastic and a great achievement.

“On behalf of everyone from the service, we want to congratulate and thank everyone on this programme for their hard work throughout the tough months and for stepping up to this challenge.”