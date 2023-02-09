It came as part of a wider package costing more than £400,000 which also included new tech in the West Bridgford building’s committee rooms.

The council chamber technology, which cost £335,269.53, includes large, mounted wall displays to allow officers to attend meetings virtually. Tracking cameras were also installed in the chamber, alongside new microphones to focus on councillors when they speak in debates.

New technology in the council chamber at Nottinghamshire Council's County Hall. The technology failed in the council's annual budget meeting.

But nw the updated tech, which was first used in November, malfunctioned during the council’s full budget meeting today.

It came as Coun Gordon Wheeler, cabinet member for personnel, stood to speak on the council’s 2023/24 financial papers. His microphone failed to work, leading to the meeting being adjourned so technical issues could be addressed.

The meeting remained paused for 25 minutes, before continuing in person, although the live stream did not come back online for another 30 minutes.

A notice on the authority’s YouTube live stream said: “The meeting is continuing in person at County Hall. The broadcast will continue as soon as possible. Technical issues are currently being experienced – please bear with us.”

After the live stream came back online, Coun Roger Jackson, council chairman, said during the meeting: “We are playing pass the microphone.”

A source inside the chamber revealed councillors’ microphone display screens were not working. They began working again at about 3.30pm.

Nottinghamshire Council technology failure slammed by opposition

A council spokesman said: “There was a technical issue. Engineers and technical support staff were on site, there was no extra cost involved with this staff when the system went down. Everything has been logged and sent to the supplier, so this doesn’t reoccur.”

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan, who presented the Independent Alliance’s alternative budget plans during the meeting, hit out at the failure, saying: “Residents have a right to follow proceedings as it’s their council tax paying for this. It’s not good enough.”

