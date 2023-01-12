The Conservative-led authority wants to impose a 2.84 per cent rise on the standard council tax precept used to fund services like education and transport, while a further 2 per cent will be taken for the ring-fenced adult social care precept,The move comes just a few weeks after councillors on the authority voted to award themselves a 4 per cent rise in their allowances – taking the minimum each of the 66 councillors receives a year to £15,894.98.

Separate tax changes could be proposed by district and parish councils, the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner and the Nottinghamshire Fire Authority, although Mansfield Council has already outlined plans to freeze its portion of the bill.

Advertisement

The county council has begun to outline its financial plans for 2023/24 and set out a three-year budget position until 2026.

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader, outside the council headquarters in West Bridgford.

In November, the council faced a gap of about £74 million over the coming three years, fuelled by a £24m inflationary hit this year.

However, the authority says it expects to finish the current financial year roughly on budget, despite an 11 per cent inflation rate.

Advertisement

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader, member for Mansfield North and Mansfield MP, said this balanced position has given the authority more flexibility over the coming years.

He said: “We’re in quite a good place, relatively, and have now balanced the books essentially for the next three years.

Advertisement

“We’re not taking the maximum council tax rise, while not really having to cut anything.

“We’ve bought ourselves some time to do our long-term work, which is about transforming our services, doing more prevention and helping people in their communities.

Advertisement

“As we go forward, we’ll hopefully be in a position where we can talk about how we can offer more value for that council tax.

“We’re trying to protect residents as far as we possibly can. I could freeze tax but then have to close all our children’s centres. That would be doing a disservice to people in the most disadvantaged parts of our county.

Advertisement

“It’s a balancing act and I’m the first person to say raising taxes every year isn’t sustainable, but our goal is to get to a place where the council is fully sustainable and we don’t need to have those conversations.”

Questions have been raised about the decision to take 4.84 per cent more in council tax next year during a cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement

Coun Kate Foale, Labour Group leader on the authority, said: “This is raising council tax on local residents during a cost-of-living crisis with no ask of the Government to do better to fund services properly.

Advertisement

“I would say this is not exactly most people in Nottinghamshire’s idea of ‘levelling up’.

“The Tories in County Hall are still happy to kick the problem down the road rather than demanding better funding from Government, and that is a failure of leadership.”

Advertisement

The budget papers, due to be published next week, are expected to also include continued investment in road repairs and cash to fund new schools.