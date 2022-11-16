Nottinghamshire Council’s £400k online live streaming system used for the first time

Nottinghamshire Council spent the money to update its remote meeting and live-streaming technology in the council chamber.

Earlier this year some councillors raised concerns over the decision to invest in the system during the cost-of-living crisis.

Five councillors either abstained or voted against the plans and six voted for them in January 2022.

The new technology includes wall-mounted displays and person-tracking cameras to focus on councillors when they speak in the chamber during in-person debates.

It was used for the first time during a health scrutiny committee meeting at the council’s County Hall offices.

The Conservative-led authority approved some live-stream technology in two County Hall rooms before the Covid pandemic struck, but the authority said the old equipment was “outdated and unsuitable”.

Meetings are publicly broadcast on YouTube.

Speaking afterwards, Coun Sue Saddington said: “I think it is worth the money, because it is democracy and people can see there is no hidden agenda.”

However, Coun David Shaw, Ashfield Independents member for Hucknall West, said at the time of the vote it was an “awful lot of money” on technology.

He said: “I am having to support young people in my division to feed them. I cannot justify spending this on an internet connection.”

Documents state the costs will be fully funded from a Covid funding grant.