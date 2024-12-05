Nottinghamshire County Council sets sights on a new future for school meals and facility management services

Nottinghamshire County Council has made good progress in its work to secure a sustainable future for its Catering and Facilities Management Service, which provides high-quality meals, cleaning, landscape and maintenance services to schools, residents and businesses throughout the county.

The council is looking to team up with a partner from either the public or private sector to form a joint venture company to enhance the efficiency and quality of services, while also ensuring financial stability.

A report at the December 2023 Place Select Committee highlighted the financial challenges facing the service and Cabinet gave the green light for a procurement exercise on 25 July 2024, marking the beginning of the search for a partner to form a joint venture with the council.

Initial proposals from organisations were submitted in September and following a rigorous evaluation process, bidders were shortlisted for the next stage to discuss, explore and refine ideas to try and find the best fit for the council.

Councillor Scott Carlton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said: "We're hopeful about the potential of this partnership. Our objective is to find a partner who can help us develop a model that effectively minimises financial risks, ensures robust governance and provides solid assurances for our staff. We aim to create a commercially viable model that stands the test of time and by partnering wisely, we can ensure that services offered remain top-notch and financially sustainable.

“It’s also important that we retain some level of influence over critical strategic decisions, such as school meal pricing and quality. As such in any proposed partnership the Council is seeking to hold a position on the board of directors to oversee these key matters. Throughout this process, we have been committed to maintaining transparency and inclusivity, reinforcing our dedication to serving the best interests of our school children, residents and staff. This proactive approach aims to secure a sustainable future for the Catering and Facilities Management Service and will hopefully bring long-term benefits to the communities it serves if we can identify a suitable partner and model."

Final bids that set out the proposed models and approaches to the Council from interested potential partners are due in by 24 December. The evaluation of any bids received will take place in early January 2025. The results of the process will be presented to the Cabinet in February 2025 for consideration.