Opposition calls for potential plans for Nottinghamshire Council to sell off County Hall to be properly scrutinised

Senior Conservative councillors last week confirmed some of the historic council headquarters could be vacated in the future.

It comes as part of a wider review of the authority’s office estate, with the West Bridgford building touted for potential luxury flats, bars or restaurants.

A potential move to the new £15.7 million Top Wighay Farm building, near Hucknall and Linby, has also been put forward.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

This is amid an expected £50m cost over 10 years to bring County Hall up to modern standards.

No decision has been made yet, but the next steps are expected to become clear in March.

Now councillors have met for the first time since the Tory administration revealed its plans and have asked for assurances the proposals will be properly scrutinised.

A report presented to the council’s overview committee outlined the wider review, but included no firm proposals for County Hall.

However, Coun Keith Girling, cabinet member for asset management, confirmed his preference is to leave at least part of the building.

He said: “We’re looking at all options, but County Hall would make for an incredible building and a community area.

“If we’ve got luxury flats above and a good area below, with bars and restaurants looking out on the river, it would really lift this place and regenerate it.”

It led to senior Tories being accused of having “pre-empted” the decision and “undermining” the scrutiny process.

Coun Kate Foale, Labour group leader, asked the committee: “Can we be absolutely sure there are no plans firmed up to sell County Hall?

“The difficulty we’ve got is that what is in this report is quite different to what the Conservatives are saying publicly and privately.

“Can we please have a public assurance this has not yet been agreed upon and that, when the business case comes, it will be an open and scrutinised decision?”

Coun Steve Carr, a Liberal Democrat, said: “It does not help when the council leader and portfolio holder appear in the media virtually announcing the demise of County Hall.

“[They have announced it] being turned into restaurants and luxury flats before this committee has even sat down to discuss the report.

“It’s not right this is pre-empted in this way.”

In the meeting, council officers confirmed the proposals are subject to business cases being drawn up for each council building, including how they could be used in the future, which will be presented for scrutiny.

Derek Higton, council service director for place and communities, said: “There will be further opportunities for members to examine and explore the various business cases. This includes County Hall.”

Coun Girling said: “I can assure you no decision has been made on the future of this or any building.”

Couny Hall hosts various council functions, including offices for staff and councillors as well as the debating chamber.