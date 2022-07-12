Outgoing Nottinghamshire County Council chief executive thanked for 'excellent leadership'

Anthony May is leaving the post having been appointed to the most senior operational role at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, which runs Nottingham City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre.

Mr May is one of the council’s longest-serving chief executives, but will depart later this year and start work at the NHS trust on September 1.

At the latest full council meeting, councillors paid tribute to Mr May, who said he was ‘humbled’ by the comments.

Anthony May, Nottinghamshire Council chief executive.

He said: “It’s been a great pleasure, I feel privileged to have led the council.

“I don’t recognise the feedback and praise, but am sincerely grateful for it.

“It has been the privilege of my career to have served you.”

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and Mansfield MP, thanked Mr May for the ‘help, support and guidance’.

He said: “You’ve been a joy to work with. Aside from being very able, you have been open and honest, you have never called me names when I have flouted ideas. or thrown a spanner in the works.

“You’ve always been constructive, always sought to help us as an administration to deliver our priorities.

“You have become something of a friend and mentor to me.

“As soon as you told me you were interested in the job at NUH, I knew you would get it.

“I knew you were the right person for it. Your networks, influence and the ability to come in from the outside will be hugely helpful.”

Coun Bruce Laughton, member for Muskham and Farnsfield, said: “It’s a testament to Anthony that there are not many people in this chamber that can tell me what his politics is.

“That shows you how level-headed he is and how he treats every single member in this chamber the same. That is an important skill to have as a chief executive.

“I started drawing up a list of things that come readily to mind. Words like shrewd, loyal, an excellent manager, a forward thinker.”

Coun Kate Foale, leader of the Labour group, said: “You’ve always been approachable, even-handed and fair when you spoke to councillors, whatever their politics.”