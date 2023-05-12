Parents advised of appeal option after missing out on preferred Nottinghamshire schools

However, she says this affects only a “tiny percentage” of families across the county, with almost all applications given a preferred school.

The Conservative-led authority wrote to parents last month as part of the annual results of applications for families’ preferred primary schools.

It confirmed 99.6 per cent of children received a place at one of their parents’ preferred schools, with 96.3 per cent given their first preference.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters on the banks of the River Trent in West Bridgford.

This means about 8,030 out of the 8,062 applications received on time were offered a preferred school, with 7,767 going to the first-choice site.

However, the council’s cabinet member responsible for education has issued a message to the 32 applications that did not receive a preferred school.

Coun Tracey Taylor, council cabinet member for children and families, told a council meeting there are numerous reasons for these decisions, but that there are also several options for these affected families if they want to challenge the decisions for September 2023.

She said: “We follow a statutory procedure, but I do sympathise with families who do not receive the offer they would ideally want.

“In those cases, the problem is not a shortage of places in an area, but an excess demand for particular schools.

“The most important thing when parents make their choices is they check the eligibility criteria, rather than making assumptions about that criteria.

“Sometimes, the myths about what’s possible with the statutory process don’t actually match the facts.

“I would emphasise parents are encouraged to exercise their right to select a full slate of preferences to maximise their chance of getting one of those preferred schools.

“It’s only a tiny percentage who are not offered one of their preferred places and I’d reiterate anyone disappointed with their offer can enter the appeals process.

“An independent panel of three or more people will hear the appeal and reach a decision in line with the school admissions appeal code.”

After receiving the offer from the council on April 17, parents had until May 1 to accept their offer.