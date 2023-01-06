Plans detailed for arrival of family hubs in Nottinghamshire - with Retford and Sutton first

Family hubs offer early help and support to families and intend to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for services including breastfeeding, mental health, parenting support, childcare and healthcare, as well as advice on jobs and training.

Nottinghamshire Council plans to open three hubs, including in Sutton and Retford, with Nottingham Council planning four hubs, including in Bestwood.

The hubs offer support through pregnancy, early years, childhood and adulthood up to age 19, or 25 for people with special educational needs and disabilities.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

The Government announced 75 local authorities will receive funding through the £300 million Family Hubs and Start for Life programme, although Nottinghamshire Council missed out on the cash, which prioritised the most deprived areas in the country.

However, Colin Pettigrew, council corporate director for children, families and cultural services, said it has not stopped the authority from continuing with the work for family hubs.

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan told a council children and families select committee meeting it was “disappointing” the council was unsuccessful.

He said: “I welcome the council promising to step up their efforts to secure funding. Every pound spent on supporting families most in need is a pound well spent.”

Mr Pettigrew said: “My understanding is we were only just unsuccessful. The Government were able to fund the first tranch of them and Nottinghamshire didn’t make the cut.

“One of the things we forget about children’s centres is it took from 2000 to 2008 for them to be introduced. They were introduced in tranches.

“We weren’t successful in the first tranch, but that hasn’t stopped us doing the work.”

Coun Tracey Taylor, council cabinet member for children and young people, said the council secured alternative funding through the Department for Education.

She said: “The new family hub networks should make it even easier for those needing help to access services as these hubs will provide the range of family support service all under one roof.

“We have a full-time project manager in place working on developing family hubs, being trialled in Retford, which is due to open early 2023, with two further sites identified.