Radio base stations among latest Hucknall planning applications
Extensions, fences and radio base stations are among the latest planning applications submitted and decided upon in and around Hucknall
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
Week commencing December 5:
Advertisement
3 Leabrook Gardens, Hucknall: Ground-floor side extension;
24-26 High Street, Hucknall: Two-storey, two-bedroom detached dwelling
10 Hobben Crescent, Hucknall: Rear, single-storey extension linking with existing garage conversion;
Advertisement
Chinook House, 73 Airfield Way, Hucknall: One-and-a-half-storey side extension and garage conversion;
Street record, Lake View Drive, Annesley: Radio base station installation;
Advertisement
Land off Munks Avenue, Hucknall: Dwelling;
JT Timber Supplies, Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Two dwellings with parking spaces;
Advertisement
6 Mulberry Grove, Hucknall: Change of use garage to games room and hobby workshop.
Week commencing December 12:
Advertisement
The Old Orchard, 180A Watnall Road, Hucknall: Works to beech tree;
13 Baker Brook Close, Hucknall: Three light industrial units
Advertisement
5 Grangemoor, Hucknall: Works to two sycamore trees;
146 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Works to sycamore tree;
Advertisement
92 Sandy Lane, Hucknall: Side extension, new flat roof over extended area, landscape amended to introduce a pedestrian access and parking spaces, canopy above entrance and minor amendments to windows/door to rear elevation;
79 Lime Tree Road, Hucknall: Single-storey extension.
Advertisement
Week commencing December 19:
9 Olympus Court, Hucknall: 1.2-metres-high timber fence with concrete posts and gravel boards with 1.8m-high solid timber access gates.
Advertisement
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
Week commencing December 5:
Advertisement
9 Olympus Court, Hucknall: 1.8-metres-high high timber fence with concrete posts and gravel boards and new solid timber access gate. Refused;
Flat 1, 31 West Street, Hucknall: Front elevation to be insulated and rendered up to brickwork and stone, insulation applied to side and rear. Withdrawn;
Advertisement
Whyburn House Farm Cottage, Whyburn Lane, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Week commencing December 12:
Advertisement
142 Beardall Street, Hucknall: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
8 Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
Advertisement
16 Kiwi Close, Hucknall: Porch extension. Conditional permission;
7 Little Oak Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;
Advertisement
The Dell, 150 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Fell five ash trees. Conditional permission;
49 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Rear-facing dormer to roof. Approval not required.
Advertisement
Week commencing December 19:
3 Mustang Close, Hucknall: Two-storey side extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;
Advertisement
Chaworth Farm Cottage, Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse: Convert garage to hairdressing salon. Refused;
68 Ascot Drive, Hucknall: Ground-floor side and rear extension. Conditional permission;
Advertisement
5 Central Avenue, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension and dropped kerb. Conditional permission;
199 Annesley Road, Hucknall: Single-storey extension to the rear & porch to front. Conditional permission;
Advertisement
49 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Advertisement
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
Week commencing December 5:
Advertisement
29 Swinton Rise, Ravenshead: Rear, single-storey extension;
Ivy Dene, Moor Road, Bestwood: New fascade to front elevation, two-storey side elevation extension and porch to front elevation, render to existing rear elevation;
Advertisement
Mount Charlotte, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Games room, annexe containing garage, guest bedrooms and office;
Abbeynook, 6 Haggnook Wood, Ravenshead: Fell pine tree;
Advertisement
85A Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Works to three beech trees.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
Advertisement
Week commencing December 5:
24 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage and erection of fencing. Conditional permission;
Advertisement
The Little Ranch, Grays Drive, Ravenshead: Infill extension to join outbuilding to the main property. Conditional permission;
226 Main Road, Ravenshead: Residential development with shared private drive and off road parking. Conditional permission;
Advertisement
225 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Conversion of existing garage/store building to residential dwelling including extensions. Conditional permission.
Week commencing December 12:
Advertisement
42 Ludgate Close, Bestwood: Single-storey rear extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;
The Retreat Haggnook Wood Ravenshead: Works to trees. Conditional permission;
Advertisement
Cobblestone Lodge, Lamins Lane, Bestwood: Eight kilowatts solar panels system in the rear garden. Conditional permission;
9 Mansfield Road North, Ravenshead: Box dormer loft conversion to rear, west elevation, rooflights on east and south roof planes, new fixed window in side gable at second floor: Approved.
Advertisement
Week commencing December 19:
30 The Spinney, Bestwood: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;
Advertisement
4 Leen Close, Bestwood: Extensions and porch. Conditional permission;
89 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Detached dwelling. Refused.