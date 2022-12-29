News you can trust since 1904
Radio base stations among latest Hucknall planning applications

Extensions, fences and radio base stations are among the latest planning applications submitted and decided upon in and around Hucknall

By Jon Ball
40 minutes ago - 3 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 1:30pm

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

3 Leabrook Gardens, Hucknall: Ground-floor side extension;

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for the Hucknall area.
24-26 High Street, Hucknall: Two-storey, two-bedroom detached dwelling

10 Hobben Crescent, Hucknall: Rear, single-storey extension linking with existing garage conversion;

Chinook House, 73 Airfield Way, Hucknall: One-and-a-half-storey side extension and garage conversion;

Street record, Lake View Drive, Annesley: Radio base station installation;

Land off Munks Avenue, Hucknall: Dwelling;

JT Timber Supplies, Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Two dwellings with parking spaces;

6 Mulberry Grove, Hucknall: Change of use garage to games room and hobby workshop.

Week commencing December 12:

The Old Orchard, 180A Watnall Road, Hucknall: Works to beech tree;

13 Baker Brook Close, Hucknall: Three light industrial units

5 Grangemoor, Hucknall: Works to two sycamore trees;

146 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Works to sycamore tree;

92 Sandy Lane, Hucknall: Side extension, new flat roof over extended area, landscape amended to introduce a pedestrian access and parking spaces, canopy above entrance and minor amendments to windows/door to rear elevation;

79 Lime Tree Road, Hucknall: Single-storey extension.

Week commencing December 19:

9 Olympus Court, Hucknall: 1.2-metres-high timber fence with concrete posts and gravel boards with 1.8m-high solid timber access gates.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

9 Olympus Court, Hucknall: 1.8-metres-high high timber fence with concrete posts and gravel boards and new solid timber access gate. Refused;

Flat 1, 31 West Street, Hucknall: Front elevation to be insulated and rendered up to brickwork and stone, insulation applied to side and rear. Withdrawn;

Whyburn House Farm Cottage, Whyburn Lane, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Week commencing December 12:

142 Beardall Street, Hucknall: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

8 Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

16 Kiwi Close, Hucknall: Porch extension. Conditional permission;

7 Little Oak Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

The Dell, 150 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Fell five ash trees. Conditional permission;

49 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Rear-facing dormer to roof. Approval not required.

Week commencing December 19:

3 Mustang Close, Hucknall: Two-storey side extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

Chaworth Farm Cottage, Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse: Convert garage to hairdressing salon. Refused;

68 Ascot Drive, Hucknall: Ground-floor side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

5 Central Avenue, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension and dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

199 Annesley Road, Hucknall: Single-storey extension to the rear & porch to front. Conditional permission;

49 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

29 Swinton Rise, Ravenshead: Rear, single-storey extension;

Ivy Dene, Moor Road, Bestwood: New fascade to front elevation, two-storey side elevation extension and porch to front elevation, render to existing rear elevation;

Mount Charlotte, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Games room, annexe containing garage, guest bedrooms and office;

Abbeynook, 6 Haggnook Wood, Ravenshead: Fell pine tree;

85A Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Works to three beech trees.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

24 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage and erection of fencing. Conditional permission;

The Little Ranch, Grays Drive, Ravenshead: Infill extension to join outbuilding to the main property. Conditional permission;

226 Main Road, Ravenshead: Residential development with shared private drive and off road parking. Conditional permission;

225 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Conversion of existing garage/store building to residential dwelling including extensions. Conditional permission.

Week commencing December 12:

42 Ludgate Close, Bestwood: Single-storey rear extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

The Retreat Haggnook Wood Ravenshead: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

Cobblestone Lodge, Lamins Lane, Bestwood: Eight kilowatts solar panels system in the rear garden. Conditional permission;

9 Mansfield Road North, Ravenshead: Box dormer loft conversion to rear, west elevation, rooflights on east and south roof planes, new fixed window in side gable at second floor: Approved.

Week commencing December 19:

30 The Spinney, Bestwood: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

4 Leen Close, Bestwood: Extensions and porch. Conditional permission;

89 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Detached dwelling. Refused.