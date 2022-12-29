Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

3 Leabrook Gardens, Hucknall: Ground-floor side extension;

24-26 High Street, Hucknall: Two-storey, two-bedroom detached dwelling

10 Hobben Crescent, Hucknall: Rear, single-storey extension linking with existing garage conversion;

Chinook House, 73 Airfield Way, Hucknall: One-and-a-half-storey side extension and garage conversion;

Street record, Lake View Drive, Annesley: Radio base station installation;

Land off Munks Avenue, Hucknall: Dwelling;

JT Timber Supplies, Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Two dwellings with parking spaces;

6 Mulberry Grove, Hucknall: Change of use garage to games room and hobby workshop.

Week commencing December 12:

The Old Orchard, 180A Watnall Road, Hucknall: Works to beech tree;

13 Baker Brook Close, Hucknall: Three light industrial units

5 Grangemoor, Hucknall: Works to two sycamore trees;

146 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Works to sycamore tree;

92 Sandy Lane, Hucknall: Side extension, new flat roof over extended area, landscape amended to introduce a pedestrian access and parking spaces, canopy above entrance and minor amendments to windows/door to rear elevation;

79 Lime Tree Road, Hucknall: Single-storey extension.

Week commencing December 19:

9 Olympus Court, Hucknall: 1.2-metres-high timber fence with concrete posts and gravel boards with 1.8m-high solid timber access gates.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

9 Olympus Court, Hucknall: 1.8-metres-high high timber fence with concrete posts and gravel boards and new solid timber access gate. Refused;

Flat 1, 31 West Street, Hucknall: Front elevation to be insulated and rendered up to brickwork and stone, insulation applied to side and rear. Withdrawn;

Whyburn House Farm Cottage, Whyburn Lane, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Week commencing December 12:

142 Beardall Street, Hucknall: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

8 Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

16 Kiwi Close, Hucknall: Porch extension. Conditional permission;

7 Little Oak Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

The Dell, 150 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Fell five ash trees. Conditional permission;

49 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Rear-facing dormer to roof. Approval not required.

Week commencing December 19:

3 Mustang Close, Hucknall: Two-storey side extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

Chaworth Farm Cottage, Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse: Convert garage to hairdressing salon. Refused;

68 Ascot Drive, Hucknall: Ground-floor side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

5 Central Avenue, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension and dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

199 Annesley Road, Hucknall: Single-storey extension to the rear & porch to front. Conditional permission;

49 Wood Lane, Hucknall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

29 Swinton Rise, Ravenshead: Rear, single-storey extension;

Ivy Dene, Moor Road, Bestwood: New fascade to front elevation, two-storey side elevation extension and porch to front elevation, render to existing rear elevation;

Mount Charlotte, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Games room, annexe containing garage, guest bedrooms and office;

Abbeynook, 6 Haggnook Wood, Ravenshead: Fell pine tree;

85A Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Works to three beech trees.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Week commencing December 5:

24 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage and erection of fencing. Conditional permission;

The Little Ranch, Grays Drive, Ravenshead: Infill extension to join outbuilding to the main property. Conditional permission;

226 Main Road, Ravenshead: Residential development with shared private drive and off road parking. Conditional permission;

225 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Conversion of existing garage/store building to residential dwelling including extensions. Conditional permission.

Week commencing December 12:

42 Ludgate Close, Bestwood: Single-storey rear extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

The Retreat Haggnook Wood Ravenshead: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

Cobblestone Lodge, Lamins Lane, Bestwood: Eight kilowatts solar panels system in the rear garden. Conditional permission;

9 Mansfield Road North, Ravenshead: Box dormer loft conversion to rear, west elevation, rooflights on east and south roof planes, new fixed window in side gable at second floor: Approved.

Week commencing December 19:

30 The Spinney, Bestwood: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

4 Leen Close, Bestwood: Extensions and porch. Conditional permission;