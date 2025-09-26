Raft of objections to Papplewick wedding and party venue’s plans to hold events outside until 2am

Dozens of residents have objected to an exclusive party venue’s plans to hold events outdoors until 2am in the heart of the Nottinghamshire countryside.

Goosedale Events Ltd, which hosts weddings, private parties, conferences and business events from its 17th Century converted farm in Goosedale Lane, between Bestwood Village and Papplewick, is looking for a new licence for an outdoors events space.

The 100-acre site has multiple licenced bars and banqueting suites that can host up to 550 people.

The business says it wants to host a maximum of 21 events each year in the outdoor space, with licensable activities from 9am until 2am any day of the week.

Goosedale Events Ltd wants to hold events outdoors until 2am at its site between Papplewick and Bestwood Village.

However residents who live in the quiet, rural countryside surrounding the venue have objected to the plans.

Their concerns will be heard at a Gedling Borough Council licensing panel meeting on October 2.

Michael Billings, of Goosedale Cottage West in Goosdale Lane, said problems from people attending events at the venue have been “causing myself and my family a great deal of alarm and distress over the last few years”.

Mr Billings said he has regularly raised complaints to the council’s environmental health department and Nottinghamshire Police, due to large-scale events at the venue, and the resulting “drunk and disorderly conduct and violent conduct toward ourselves and our property”.

He said the venue hosted an end of year ball for thousands of University of Nottingham students, which resulted in antisocial behaviour.

Residents Dr Nigel and Susan Sturrock said the proposed 2am licence was “unreasonable”.

“We live less than one mile away from this venue and can attest the sound of fireworks in the evening from the venue easily carries to our house,” they said in a letter to the council.

“We therefore believe that an entertainment and alcohol licence to 2am every night of the week at the premises has a high likelihood of disrupting our evenings and sleep patterns, as the noise will easily carry across the open rural landscape we live in.

“We have lived at our address at Keepers Cottage for 25 years and specifically chose it for its quiet rural aspects.”

The plans have also prompted concerns from the council and the police.

William Langston, the principal environmental health officer for Gedling Borough Council, added: “I have several concerns regarding this application.

“Owing to the scale of the new area to be licensed, I expect this will be used for large-scale events for thousands of attendees.

“The residents of Goosedale Lane have experienced several instances of anti-social behaviour across several events in the last three years. Most recently this consisted of a university event with students. Towards the end of the night students were leaving the event on foot down Goosedale Lane, drunk, screaming, and shouting.”

Mr Langston’s letter says he is objecting to the plans because the proposals could lead to crime and disorder, with historic reports of public urination and drug use.

He said there were public safety concerns, with some attendees to previous events having been seen walking in the middle of an unlit 60mph road at 1am.

He suggested the events be limited to three each year, rather than 21.

Dozens of residents from the nearby Sandy Oaks Village retirement park have signed a petition against the proposals .

Nottinghamshire Police says it is currently of the opinion the content provided within the plans “is not sufficient enough to promote or uphold the licensing objectives”.

The force suggested CCTV should be installed, all members of staff trained in retail sale of alcohol, and that an incident book held to log any problems and keep a record for review.

The licensing panel will decide on whether to grant the application on Monday.

Goosedale was contacted for comment.

