The one-off provision has been labelled as ‘recognition leave’, so employees know why they have the leave when they book it, with all staff directly employed by the council entitled to it.

Coun Ben Bradley (Con), council leader, said: “All of the council’s staff have gone the extra mile during the pandemic and this additional leave is a token of our appreciation for their commitment to delivering an outstanding public service during a very challenging time.

“I’m delighted we are able to offer this recognition leave. We gave it this name so everyone understands why they have received the extra holiday entitlement."

Chairman of the county council’s Personnel Committee, Coun Gordon Wheeler

The council said it wants to thank staff as both Nottinghamshire and the UK started to build back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Coun Gordon Wheeler (Con), council personnel committee chairman, said: “Every council employee has worked tremendously hard during the Covid-19 pandemic keeping our services running and protecting local people from the virus.