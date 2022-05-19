At least 29,885 pupils were known to be eligible for food support in the county’s schools during the Easter holidays last month.

However, Nottinghamshire Council papers estimate this has since increased to about 30,000 pupils.

Data published by the authority last year confirmed the number of eligible children in March 2020, at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, was 19,061.

Children and families are eligible for free school meals when households meet a set of criteria – including being on Universal Credit with a net income of no more than £7,400.

It means the number of children whose families requiring support with food has increased by about 57 per cent in two years.

The latest figure also represents more than one in four of the 113,451 children on the roll in Nottinghamshire schools during a survey in January.

And it comes at a time when families across Nottinghamshire and the country are facing a surge in the cost of living.

The data has led to concern from opposition councillors in Nottinghamshire.

Coun Debbie Darby (Ind), Independent Alliance spokeswoman for children and young people, said: “These figures are shocking and show child hunger continues to rise across our county.

“They are the single biggest indicator of poverty and we expect these figures to rise and rise again as the cost of living increases.

“A growing number of residents are increasingly becoming reliant on food banks, but many are being put off by the bad publicity surrounding them – especially lately.

“These figures show residents are going hungry. It’s not a case of heat or eat – many can do neither.”

Coun Michelle Welsh, Labour’s spokesperson on the issue, said: “When you consider foodbank usage is at its highest ever number in this country, this shows the cost of living crisis is one of increasing levels of child poverty across Nottinghamshire.

“Wages are falling at a time when inflation is surging, the cost of living crisis is sky-rocketing, and as a result Nottinghamshire families are really struggling and in many cases aren’t able to make ends meet.”

The Conservative-led council is planning to approve provision for free school meal vouchers for all eligible pupils during the half-term holiday later this month.

A delegated decision will be taken by Coun John Cottee (Con), cabinet member for communities, on approving about £450,000 in vouchers for the one-week school break through the Household Support Fund.

Under the proposals, each child would receive vouchers to the value of £3 per day, or £15 for the five-day week, to support families with food during the half-term.

The council has operated this project in the most recent school holidays over the past six months.

Coun Cottee said: “I’m proud we have decided to use the Household Support Fund to once again fund thousands of free school meals for pupils from low-income households.