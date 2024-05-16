Warning to fly-tippers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Positive action to tackle fly-tipping, littering other environmental crime continues to be taken by Ashfield District Council.

A resident was ordered to pay more than £2,000 after receiving a Community Protection Notice for dumping rubbish at a property in Elder Street. After failing to comply with the order and remove the waste, despite repeated requests, they were fined and found guilty under the ASB, Crime and Policing Act 2014 at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

Action was taken against another resident after being issued with a fixed penalty notice by Community Protection Officers on the Coxmoor Estate in Kirkby. Officers found a large accumulation of waste dumped at a property, and following multiple attempts to resolve the issue, the resident ignored the Council and became abusive to officers resulting in the resident being issued with a duty of care notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further resident was caught fly tipping down Pinxton Lane, Kirkby following reports from passersby, and upon inspection evidence was found linking it to a Kirkby resident which led to them receiving a £200 fine.

Bags of illegally dumped waste in Ashfield

And fines of £200 and £100 were issued to residents for failing in their household duty of care following waste being found dumped in Dorey Way, Hucknall, and dumping a box of waste on the Leamington Estate in Sutton,

An Ashfield smoker has been hit with a £500 fine after being caught red-handed throwing a cigarette on the floor in Forest Road, Sutton. They were issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 at the time but failed to pay it which later resulted in them being found guilty for the offence of littering under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and fined.

Last month a Hucknall resident received a £100 fine and a Community Protection Notice requiring them to keep their dog under control after continuously allowing their pet to roam free and foul near neighbouring properties; and a resident in Kirkby received a £100 fine for dog fouling after being caught on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past few months, the Council’s Community Safety Service has been delivering town centre action days to clamp down and educate residents on environmental crime and anti-social behaviour across the District. The team has also taken forward closure orders, possession proceedings and community engagement events to help make the streets of Ashfield cleaner and safer for all.

Cllr John Wilmott – Executive Lead for Community Safety and Crime Reduction said:

“Environmental crime such as fly tipping, littering and dog fouling blights our communities and we are determined to stamp it out. The Council has invested significantly in litter bins, delivering local initiatives such as the annual big spring clean and public engagement programmes in order to promote responsible behaviour towards environmental crime.