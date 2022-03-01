Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West, said the money would be better spent on ‘looking after hungry children and fixing Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements’.

His comments came at the council’s budget meeting on February 24 when the Conservative-led administration voted against both the Independent Alliance and Labour’s proposed amendments to the budget and voted to raise council tax by four per cent and also press ahead with £15.7 million plans for new offices at Top Wighay Fam.

Hitting out at the Tory leadership, Coun Shaw said: “There are currently 20 people out of a population of 880,000 watching this meeting live on YouTube, yet you maintain that spending £437,000 on what amounts to a few stands and speakers is a good use of the council tax you are about to put up.

Coun Dave Shaw called the county council's decision to spend £437,000 on new tech 'boneheaded and illogical'

"It’s a waste of money and it’s crazy when we have children in places like Hucknall starving.

"They’re suffering from a poorer education because of systematic cuts in their education and this, finessing your broadcasts, is a priority.

"Free school meals claimants have gone through the roof, yet you tell me the public want their money to be spent on brand new, £15.7 million offices we can ill afford and do not need as more and more people work from home.”

Coun Shaw also voiced his concerns over the future of Hucknall Library which remains safe for now but, council chiefs gave no guarantees it would not be moved out of its iconic town centre building and into the new Top Wighay development at later date when that is completed.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Shaw said: “I’m amazed that the Conservatives think increasing their spin doctors, buying new technology and building a new office should be a priority.

"The Independents had a fully costed, legal plan to spend our money fixing our broken roads and pavements.