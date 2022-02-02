Councillor calls for proper deal for Hucknall from Levelling Up White Paper

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents the town on both Ashfield District and Nottinghamshire County councils, says the White Paper, unveiled by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove in the House of Commons, should be used as the Government’s chance to show that it is listening to councils like Ashfield.

Coun Waters said: “The Levelling Up White paper has been promised for more than two years and is long overdue.

I would hope there are plans contained within the White Paper to implement the Fair Funding Review.

Coun Lee Waters wants the Levelling Up White Paper to deliver for Hucknall

"Councils like Ashfield and Nottinghamshire are shafted with Government net spend per head lower than virtually any other similar authority.

"That is the single biggest reason as to why the Tories at County Hall want to put council tax up by four per cent in just a few weeks for residents across Hucknall.

“If the Tories are really serious about levelling up, they will start with fairer funding for councils – that is the obvious starting point.

“I am also hoping that Michael Gove listens to our pleas from Hucknall to reduce arbitrary housing targets.

"The Levelling Up White Paper says it’s all about devolved power from Whitehall.