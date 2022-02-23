Hucknall councillor says news town leisure centre's new pool will open next year is 'the icing on the cake'

Ashfield District Council went to tender last year for the new pool, with a planning application for the project agreed.

The news that the new second pool will be open in just over a year’s time was announced at a cabinet meeting on February 22.

The new pool is the central piece in a major refurbishment at Hucknall Leisure Centre which has already included a new fitness suite, new studios and a new reception area, and is all part of the council’s £22.5 million leisure transformation programme for the district.

Pictured at Hucknall Leisure Centre are, from left, Lorenzo Clark (Everyone Active), Coun Jim Blagden, Coun Jason Zadrozny (council leader), Coun John Wilmott

Coun John Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North, said, “It is amazing news that we will finally get a brand new, extra swimming pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

"I asked the council to turbocharge the opening of new pool and it has listened.

"With the new fitness suite, the new changing facilities and the new reception area, our leisure centre is receiving the biggest investment since it was built in 1992 and and the extra pool is the icing on the cake for its 30th anniversary.

"We are really delivering first class facilities for the residents of Hucknall and Linby.”

Coun Jim Blagden, who represents Hucknall Central, has used the leisure centre since it was built.

He said: “When Hucknall elected councillors from the Ashfield Independents in 2019, this was top of our shopping list for our town.

"The news that we are only a year away from a new second pool is brilliant.

"Hucknall Leisure Centre is so close to our hearts and to see the improvements first hand, I am proud that we are making a positive difference.

"At a time when other councils are shutting their leisure centres, we are investing in them.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, added: “On their first day as councillors back in 2019, Couns Jim Blagden, Trevor Locke, Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott were banging on my door demanding improvements to Hucknall Leisure Centre.