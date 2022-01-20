He has further welcomed the promise to fully resurface the road and hailed it as a victory for Hucknall residents.

Residents on Brookside, dubbed one of the worst roads in England by the media, were left furious last week after sub-contractor workers came out to repair the road and merely poured ‘Viafix’ solution into a few holes before driving off.

This led to numerous comments on social media and Neil Clarke MBE (Con), chairman of the council’s transport and environment committee admitted that it wasn’t good enough and promised to put the work right.

Coun Waters has welcomed the council's promise to come and sort out the repairs on Brookside

Coun Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, said, “Of course it’s welcome that the work will be put right.

"To blame subbies for the poor job is passing the buck, however.

"The Conservatives who preside over Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements need to accept responsibility.

"I will be pushing for an immediate review of all sub-contractors who carry out work on behalf of the county council.

“I’m pleased that County Hall have confirmed that Brookside will be completely resurfaced this year.

"This work is about 30 years too late but shows that working with residents I can deliver improvements that benefit Hucknall.

"I’ve only got somewhere in the region of 200 roads to go but will continue to ensure that Hucknall gets its fair share of highway’s improvements.”

Coun Clarke said: “I readily acknowledged that the work on Brookside in Hucknall was not good enough and promised that we would arrange to put it right for local road users and residents.

"The Conservative administration at County Hall inherited a major backlog of road maintenance issues in 2017 and invested an extra £24 million in road repair work between 2018 and 2021.

"We will be investing heavily again over the term of this administration and we try to work with councillors of all political persuasions across Nottinghamshire to address the issues raised by local residents and road users.”

“It is unfortunate that some Independent councillors in Ashfield seem to be more concerned with politicking and self-promotion than working constructively with us, but this will not distract me from listening and responding directly to Hucknall residents.

"Coun Waters of course contradicts himself by saying he wants an immediate review of all sub-contractors who carry out work for the county council, and then saying he wouldn’t blame ‘subbies’.”