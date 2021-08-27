Councillors working together to tackle e-scooter menace in Hucknall

The Government is currently trialing the use of e-scooters in cities like Nottingham.

But the local councillors believe this has merely ‘exacerbated’ the problem with many confused about the legality of using them in places like Hucknall.

The only e-scooters that can be used on public roads are those rented as part of Government-backed trials.

Councillors have received complaints from people about e-scooter use in the town centre

Outside of the trial areas, residents can only use them on private land and not on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements.

This means it is illegal to use them on public places in towns like Hucknall.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South on the council, said that complaints were rising with one resident reporting that his wife ‘had a near miss close to Hucknall Library’.

He continued: “The nearby Nottingham city trial scheme has exacerbated the issue.

"People are seeing these e-scooters being driven in Nottingham and bought one for themselves.

"They are as dangerous as the off-road bikes that cause a significant problem in our parks and open spaces in Hucknall.

"I don’t think they appreciate that they are illegal on roads in Hucknall and they are a pedestrian’s worse nightmare.

"I had a call from a resident who complained about e-scooters being driven in and around Hucknall town centre at speed.

"Gangs of youths are riding e-scooters on Hucknall’s roads and footpaths at a rapid and dangerous pace.

“There have also been reports of e-scooter users on Titchfield Park and I’m afraid that if we don’t have an urgent crackdown on this, we may see a serious accident or worse.

Coun David Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West, added: “It’s clear that some people are not clear about the legislation.

"The Government needs to be clearer that whilst it’s okay to ride e-scooters in areas where the trial is ongoing like Nottingham – it’s not outside the city’s boundaries.

"The Government’s failure to communicate the legislation has caused the problem that is becoming a nightmare for pedestrians and park users in towns like Hucknall.

“It’s not okay to use Hucknall’s streets, pavements and open spaces as a racetrack”