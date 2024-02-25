County council insists Hucknall roads are part of new improvement programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the council budget meeting last week, a list of nine major roads the council will be resurfacing was read out.

They included roads in Mansfield and Kirkby but none in Hucknall.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North at County Hall, spoke at the budget meeting and called for more investment in Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements.

Coun John Wilmott said Hucknall not being on the initial list was 'a slap on a face'. Photo: Submitted

He said: “I have a list as long as my arm of major roads across Hucknall that need re-surfacing.

"I am sure that all the nine roads announced are all in a terrible state of disrepair.

"That is the reality of the emergency we are in.

"The county council announcing these roads but ignoring us again is a slap in the face for Hucknall.

“The Conservatives say they have to prioritise ‘scarce’ funding.

"I am shocked that yet again they, and Labour, chose to ignore our plan that would have delivered an extra £20m by selling land at Toton that there is no plan for.”

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “The list of roads read out at the full council meeting was just a snippet, which highlighted some of the additional major A and B roads to be included in the capital programme as a result of the extra £4m investment.

"This is on top of the £29m of investment already planned for 2024-25 to improve the county’s roads which, when announced will include the full list for Hucknall and other parts of the county.

"The final decision on these proposals will be taken in mid-March when the 2024-25 highways capital programme report is officially approved.

"It is envisaged that works will begin in early summer of 2024.”

“While we’ve had to focus on a lot of essential severe weather damage and emergency repairs of late, this funding serves as a reminder that we are still committed to our strategy of making ‘right repair, first time’ permanent repairs wherever we can.