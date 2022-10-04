Crime-ridden Hucknall alley to be closed as part of council crackdown on crime hotspots

The alley on Rockwood Walk is one of seven alleyways being targeted by officers and councillors at Ashfield District Council with the controversial service road behind Outram Street (nicknamed Mucky Alley), Bramley Court and Portland Close in Sutton and three alleyways on the Coxmoor Estate in Kirkby also being closed or having public access restricted.

Councillors for the areas have been working closely with Antonio Taylor, the council’s head of community safety, and Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, to develop the plans under a new Public Spaces Protection Order.

The closures are part of the council’s safer streets agenda.

The walk-through on Rockwood Walk will be closed off as part of the council's crackdown on crime hotspots

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), council deputy leader and executive lead member for community safety and crime reduction made the announcement at the latest full council meeting.

She said: “We are pleased to announce more alleyway closures and are now going through the legal process to formally close the alleys and gate them off.

"We have identified seven alleyways where we can provide the evidential base to gate them.

"These alleyways have caused misery for residents and has been an hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour.