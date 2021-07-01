Decision on controversial Hucknall 3G pitch plans could be this month

The plans are for a full-sized 3G football pitch, plus a modular classroom building and goal-storage enclosure, to be built on recreation land off Kenbrook Road in the Papplewick Green area of the town.

Originally, it was thought a decision would be made on this on July 5 as the planning application on Ashfield District Council’s website states that as the ‘decision due by’ date.

But no council planning committee meeting is scheduled for that day.

The proposed new pitch would be built on land off Kenbrook Road

And a council spokesman explained how the process would work.

They said: “The Decision Due By date is our target date to meet government guidelines and is not necessarily when a decision is to be made.

"This application will be determined by the planning committee and therefore we will be looking at which committee it can go to.”

The next scheduled planning committee meeting for the council is on July 21 but it has not been confirmed yet whether this will be the meeting where the plans will be debated.

The council are likely to wait until the July 19 deadline for the proposed final lifting of Covid restrictions is due to take place to determine whether the plans can be debated this month.

Given the high level of public interest in the scheme, it is very likely people both for and against the plan will want to attend the meeting but current Government Covid restrictions prevent that from happening until July19 at the earliest, presuming full lifting of restrictions does go ahead on that date as planned.

The plans have caused heated debate in the community.

The man behind the plans, Jamie Brough, says the scheme is what the town needs and the facility will be available for the whole of Hucknall to use, something that has support from local sports clubs and players.