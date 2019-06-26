Derelict former miners’ welfare in Ashfield to be demolished in favour of 44 houses

The former miners’ welfare building on Derby Road is set to be demolished to make way for 44 new houses and a football pitch.

The building has been derelict for several years, and has recently seen anti-social behaviours and travellers setting up on the land.

The Annesley site, on Derby Road.

Originally, planners had applied to build 33 houses and 37 retirement apartments, many of which were in a large block.

But this was rejected, and the new application was passed unanimously by Ashfield District Council’s planning committee this morning, Wednesday, June 26.

However, concerns were raised by Bob Collier, speaking on behalf of community group Access.

He said many residents were disappointed by the plans, and thought it would lead to an increase in traffic on the already-busy A611.

Further, he argued this would likely exacerbate air pollution on the road.

He said: “Annesley Primary School (which is nearby) pupils could fall into the category of air pollution victims. Our children and the local community’s health, with regard to air pollution are material concerns.”

But Peter Wood, speaking on behalf of applicants Boyce Bros, said: “The current site is vacant, and unusable. Trespass and access by travellers has left the land as a vulnerable area for the community at large.

“This site is more than ready to move forward for its community.

“It is of key importance that this site remains acknowledged by the local authority as a problem site that needs to be resolved.

“We’ve worked very hard with the design to find a solution that is not a standard development solution. This brings clear benefits delivering family and affordable housing.”

Conservative councillor Chris Baron, who represents Hucknall West, said: “It has been an eye sore for a long time, and it is a gateway to Kirkby, Annesley and Ashfield generally, so I think any change would be for the better.”