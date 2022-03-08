Dispatch article on traffic woes outside Hucknall school sparks plea for CCTV car to lead crackdown

As your Dispatch reported online today (Tuesday, March 8), a resident has hit out at parents and bus drivers parking in front of, or sometimes on, people’s driveways or blocking the road while dropping off or collecting children from the school around its main entrance on Hillcrest Drive.

Now, as a result, Hucknall councillor David Shaw (Ash Ind) has requested that Nottinghamshire County Council’s enforcement team take the case up.

Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall West on Notts County Council – and is also a member of Ashfield District Council, has formally requested that the county council’s CCTV car keeps a close eye on the situation and that other enforcement options, including fining inconsiderate drivers, are considered.

Coun Dave Shaw has asked the county council's CCTV car to monitor traffic around Holgate Academy

Coun Shaw said: “I’d like to thank our trusty Dispatch for publishing the resident’s concerns.

"I have taken this up with the county council, which is responsible for highways.

"Their CCTV van will now keep an eye on the situation and ensure traffic regulations are followed.

"Living next to a school can be a nightmare for local residents and in the case of those living near Holgate Academy, those living on Hillcrest Drive are suffering a stressful situation.

"I would hope that parents will consider the adverse impact of their parking when dropping their kids.