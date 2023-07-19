Don’t lose your vote – Bulwell residents urged to check voter registration details

The annual canvass allows Nottingham Council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late.

Melbourne Barrett, council electoral registration officer, said: “Keep an eye out for important updates from the council.

“The annual canvass is our way of ensuring the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up to date. To ensure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, follow the instructions sent to you.

Nottingham City residents are being urged to check their electoral registration details or risk losing their chance to vote on decisions that affect them. (Photo by: James Hardisty/Nationalworld.com)

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send.”

The easiest way is register is at gov.uk/register-to-vote

Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details.

Electoral Commission research has found recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

Melanie Davidson, commission head of support and improvement, said: “It’s important everyone eligible to vote is able to do so. We urge people to check for updates from the council on this year’s canvass.

“If you are not registered to vote, make sure you provide the necessary information to your local council when asked and register to vote online.”