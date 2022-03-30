These free events will offer attendees a range of assistance, including energy saving advice, benefits advice and checks, boiler repair and replacement measures, and more. Alongside representatives from the council, partner organisations Age UK, Local Authority Energy Partnership and Marches Energy Agency, will also be attending to give their expertise.

The events will at Hyson Green Library on Saturday, April 9 from 9.30am to 12noon; Aspely Library on Monday, April 11 from 3pm to 5pm; Top Valley Community Centre on Thursday, April 21 from 9.30am to 12noon.

There is no need to book, everyone is welcome to drop in at any point during each session.

Nottingham City Council is offering help sessions for people worried about the rise in energy bills

Coun Sally Longford, council deputy leader and portfolio holder for energy, environment and waste services, said: “As the energy price cap will increase up to 54 per cent in April, I have no doubt that residents across Nottingham will be worried about the soaring cost of living.

"I’m pleased we’re able to support residents during these challenging times through these drop-in events, and I hope that attending will help to alleviate the anxiety that people may be feeling about their energy bills.

“While I encourage residents to come to these events to receive the advice on offer, I would also urge everyone who’s eligible to take advantage of our home energy efficiency improvement projects which will offer longer term solutions to help with the cost of living, while also helping us make Nottingham a carbon neutral city.